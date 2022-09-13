Rhodes State College's new agriculture technology program receives big donation from Nutrien

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Nutrien making a donation toward Rhodes State College's new agriculture technology program.

The college received $100,000, which will go toward the construction of the "Nutrien Agronomy Suite", a set of labs inside the James J. Countryman building. The agriculture technology program is designed to give students hands-on experience with equipment and technology that is used in farming.

