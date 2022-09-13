Rhodes State College's new agriculture technology program receives big donation from Nutrien

The college received $100,000, which will go toward the construction of the "Nutrien Agronomy Suite", a set of labs inside the James J. Countryman building. The agriculture technology program is designed to give students hands-on experience with equipment and technology that is used in farming.
"They will be looking at soil samples, they will look at, you know, different soils and different types of fertilizers and how those impact plants at different stages of the growth process. There's a difference between a 2-week and 3-week growth process and trying to find the elements that will make for the highest level of yield on those crops," explained Dr. Cynthia Spiers, president of Rhodes State College.
Those with Nutrien say that the program aligns with their vision of sustainable agriculture, environmental stewardship, and inclusivity. And that this donation is to support the agriculturists of tomorrow.
"Ohio's largest industry is agriculture and these students are the future. Sustainable agriculture is what we need to feed the 10 billion people expected by 2050 but to do it in a responsible manner that's good for the environment," commented Todd Sutton, general manager at Nutrien Lima Nitrogen.
22 students are currently enrolled in the agriculture technology program.
Press Release from Rhodes State College:LIMA, Ohio, September 13, 2022 – Today, Rhodes State College received a $100,000 donation for the College’s new Agriculture Technology program.
“Today we are excited to announce an expanded partnership with Nutrien. Just as Nutrien transforms agriculture, our partnership will support graduates with the knowledge to drive the agricultural shifts occurring in Northwest Ohio and also globally. This lead gift supports the construction of the ‘Nutrien Agronomy Suite,’ where students will learn about soils and crop, nutrient, and pest management. The Suite will be located within the James J. Countryman Engineering Technologies Building,” said Dr. Cynthia E. Spiers, President, Rhodes State College.
The Rhodes State Agriculture Technology program will provide students with hands-on experience with precision equipment and smart technology used in farming to optimize crop yield and increase efficiencies. Agriculture Design Laboratories will be a part of the newly designed space and will include high-tech simulation and collaborative learning areas. Simulators and real-time equipment will be used for training in computers and industry developed software, planters, drones sensors, robots and smart (autonomous) vehicles.
The donation is part of the College’s Major Gifts Campaign which supports the Emerging Workforce Innovation Center at Rhodes State, which includes the Agriculture Technology program and the Borra Center for Health Sciences in downtown Lima.
“With Nutrien’s $100,000 commitment today, the Rhodes State Educate Collaborate Innovate Major Gifts campaign is at 48% of its $8 million goal. We thank Nutrien and all of the amazing people, companies and organizations who are a part of this campaign, which is leading Rhodes State College into its next 50 years,” added Spiers.