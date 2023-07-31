Riley pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The mother of a four-year-old girl that was killed in 2021 by her then-boyfriend pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. 25-year-old Stayce Riley changed her plea in Allen County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon.
Investigators say Ma'Laya Dewitt died from injuries after she was beaten by Romiere Hale, who was living with them at the time. Hale pleaded guilty to murder last year and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. Riley will be sentenced in September.