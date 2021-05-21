Rollover car crash leaves one in critical condition

One person is in critical condition after a car crash in American Township Friday morning.
At 8:55 AM, first responders were called to a single car rollover on State Route 309 between Elida and Delphos. The Volvo was traveling east on 309 when it veered off the road and rolled before coming to rest in the ditch. The driver was the only occupant and had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Emergency personnel say he was transported to Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. American Township Fire & EMS, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post, and Kenny’s Auto Wrecking assisted on scene.