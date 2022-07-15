RTA plans to add a Lima Loop for new trolleys in downtown Lima

Plans are underway for additional public transportation access in downtown Lima.
The Allen County Regional Transit Authority plans to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys in downtown. This route would tie in with happening events and take passengers from their favorite shopping places to restaurants and concerts. The service would run Thursdays through the weekend in conjunction with the opening of the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater. This is among the other revitalization projects in the works for our downtown.
"Our management group and board has always challenged us to come up with something creative and good for the community. That's something that's been kicked around for a couple of years now and just recently gained more traction. We've really started looking into it and came up with the conclusion that we should be able to do this with all the revitalization of downtown Lima," says RTA Operations Director Brian Wildermuth.
Plans are to start the Lima Loop at the beginning of next summer. The RTA currently has one trolley in its fleet, but this will require the purchase of one or two more.
