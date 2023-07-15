SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strike against AMPTP

In the early hours of July 14, the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists declared that they would be commencing a labor strike in support of the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike since May 2, due to an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, resulting in the first dual shutdown of the entertainment industry in 63 years.
"We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way people we have business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how apart we are on so many things." actress and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a press conference earlier this week.
SAG-AFTRA and the WGA have submitted various requests to the AMPTP. SAG-AFTRA is asking for fair compensation, improved contributions to the union's pension and health fund, and equal residuals from streaming platforms compared to those paid for theatrical and broadcast productions. They also seek better control of "self-taped auditions" and protection against generative AI replacing creative professionals. Similarly, the WGA requests protection against AI, increased union contributions, and viewership-based residual contributions. They also push for stricter regulation of options and exclusivity clauses in contracts for TV writers, actions to combat discrimination and harassment, and overall pay raises for members totaling approximately $429 million annually. However, members of the AMPTP, like Disney CEO Bob Iger, are saying these demands are unrealistic.
"There's a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic, and they are adding to a set of challenges that this business is already facing," claims Iger.
While the Directors Guild of America has been the only group that managed to strike a new deal with the major studios represented by the AMPTP, many are still supporting the strikes of their co-workers. As soon as SAG-AFTRA contracts with the studios had expired, esteemed Director Christopher Nolan joined his cast in walking out of the London "Oppenheimer" premiere, commenting, "You've seen them here on the red carpet. Unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs," before his exit.
Currently, 172,000 workers are on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. This means that there will be no publicity, festival appearances, or voice-acting during this time. Production for movies such as "Deadpool 3" and shows like "Stranger Things" and "Euphoria" have come to a halt. Also affected have been the "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" press tours, and while both casts urged their fans still attend the July 21 screening, they also asked the people to support them in the country's first strike against AI.