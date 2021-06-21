School officials asking the Ohio Senate to pass the Ohio House version of Fair School Funding Plan

It’s an issue school districts and the state legislature have been debating for decades, school funding.
The Lima City Schools' Board of Education is meeting Monday evening where they are expected to approve legislation urging the Ohio Senate to pass the Fair School Funding Plan that the house has already passed. School officials support the House version sponsored by Speaker of the House Robert Cupp because it would establish a base cost for educating an average student with additional dollars coming from the state that would ease the burden on property taxpayers. The state would determine how much a district could raise itself by not only the property values but also how much people in the community make.
Lima City School District Superintendent Jill Ackerman explains, “This is based on actual research and facts and it’s fair and equitable. So, it’s really everybody coming together to say this needs to pass. It’s really critical for us being a higher-poverty school district that we fight for fair funding for all our kids”.
The House-approved plan also calls for private school vouchers and charter school expenses to be paid by the state. The Fair School Funding Plan is in the state's budget bill and must be passed by June 30th.