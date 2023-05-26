Scott Dickman sentenced to 20 years to life for the rape a child under the age of 13

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta man will spend at least 20 years behind bars for having sexual contact with young children.
46-year-old Scott Dickman pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13. The rest of the charges he was facing were dropped. According to the indictment, the incidents happened between June 2019 and December 2022. The victim was under 10 years old at the time the offenses started. The judge sentenced him to 20 years to life in prison on the charges. Dickman was also classified as a tier-three sex offender.