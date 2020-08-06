Second person in a 2019 premeditated robbery was sentenced to prison

One person involved in a group-organized robbery has been sentenced to prison.
Cardale Funches has been sentenced to three years in prison with the possibility of up to four and a half years for a charge of robbery. Funches was one of four who took part in the robbery of Tyshawn Thompson in September 2019. Police say Thompson was returning belongings to an ex-girlfriend at Maplewood Apartments. Funches, Isahia Dyous, Jordyn Mitchell, and Breanna Cochran were believed to have robbed him at gunpoint. Funches admitted to luring him where there weren't security cameras. He says he had a gun in his waistband but never took it out.
"Again, yeah it was a silly way of happening that night," said Funches. "It wasn't supposed to happen like the way it happened. And like Mr. Chamberlain said, I was trying to help somebody get they stolen property back. If I could I would take back everything that happened that night, but obviously I can't, but..."
Mitchell was also sentenced to three years in prison. Dyous will be sentenced later this month. Another co-defendant, Breanna Cochran accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to two years of probation.