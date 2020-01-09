No one was hurt after a semi truck crashed into another semi in the 400 block of East Main.

Semi truck crash in Beaverdam.jpg

The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call at around 12:30 this afternoon for a crash between two semi trucks right off the I-75 exit. One truck was traveling on East Main Street when it was hit by a blue semi truck. A state highway patrol officer says the blue truck ran a red light turning off of the exit. The driver of the blue truck was cleared by the EMS and no one was hospitalized. 

