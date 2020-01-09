No one was hurt after a semi truck crashed into another semi in the 400 block of East Main.
The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call at around 12:30 this afternoon for a crash between two semi trucks right off the I-75 exit. One truck was traveling on East Main Street when it was hit by a blue semi truck. A state highway patrol officer says the blue truck ran a red light turning off of the exit. The driver of the blue truck was cleared by the EMS and no one was hospitalized.