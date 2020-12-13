Senate passes National Defense bill giving $1.1 billion to Lima manufacturing company for upgrades

The Senate has passed a national defense bill that provides a large amount of funding for certain vehicles manufactured in Ohio, despite threats from Trump to veto it.
The National Defense Authorization Act was passed by the Senate on Friday which includes a $1.1 billion plan to upgrade military vehicles made by Lima’s Joint Systems Manufacturing Center. This is the same bill that President Donald Trump has promised to veto. Regardless of Trump’s decision, the Senate has enough votes on the bill to overcome a veto.
Sen. Sherrod Brown says, “President Trump is throwing one last temper tantrum on his way out the door threatening to veto this bill and something on social media that he’s angry about. It would be a terrible mistake to veto it.”
The President will have 10 days from Friday, not including Sundays, to decide on what action to take on the National Defence Authorization Act.