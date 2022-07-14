Senator Portman says he believes that the United States needs to be more energy independent

As the United States continues to deal with the highest inflation in 40 years, an Ohio senator says the country needs to open up oil and gas supplies to ease the burden on Americans.
Senator Rob Portman says the COVID stimulus package created so much demand when supply was down, creating the situation that we are facing right now. Inflation is currently at 9.1% and has affected just about every economic sector. Portman says when he talks to Ohioans, the first thing that they are concerned about is the rising cost of daily living. To correct this, he says the United States needs to stop stimulus spending and do better in opening up supplies, including energy.
“It is all about supply and demand,” says Portman. “And instead of going places like Saudi Arabia and pleading with them to give us more, well we got the resources here in this country. We can produce them in a more environmentally sound way, we ought to do that. And by the way, it ought to be all the above. It includes nuclear, solar, wind, hydrogen, and so on. But we really got to get these gas prices by increasing supply.”
Portman says the United States should get back to being energy independent, where the country was exporting more energy than it was importing.
