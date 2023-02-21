Senior Citizens Services celebrates Fat Tuesday with Mardi Gras celebration

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Senior Citizens Services in Lima celebrated Fat Tuesday by bringing the Mardi Gras traditions.
While it may not be a parade with dazzling floats, the lobby was decked out with Mardi Gras decorations featuring masquerade masks and necklaces. Members were served the sweet New Orleans staple of beignets, along with a steaming cup of Café Au Lait. The staff at Senior Citizen Services felt it was important to give members who may never experience it a taste of the fun.
"We're making beignets to celebrate Fat Tuesday. It's the last day of Mardi Gras going into Lent. I wanted to bring that experience to our members because some of haven't had the opportunity to go to New Orleans to experience Mardi Gras, so I thought I would help them out," explained Donna Heckler, trainer and educator at Senior Citizen Services.
"They're very good. Quite surprised. I didn't know quite what to expect but it's very good," said Mark Holbein, who attended the Senior Citizen Services Mardi Gras celebration.
"Beignet was great, coffee was great, everything's great!" expressed Dave Binder, who attended Mardi Gras celebration.
While this was the first time holding their own Mardi Gras celebration, Senior Citizen Services says they enjoy celebrating special occasions with their members year-round.