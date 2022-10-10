Police Lights Generic

Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 370 calls for service in the month of September, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of September and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect. 

The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.

