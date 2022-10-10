Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 370 calls for service in the month of September, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of September and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.
On 9-1-2022 officers were sent to a business in the 200 block of W. 5th St, for unknown pills located in the men’s bathroom.
On 9-1-2022 officers took a report from a manager of an apartment complex on Lima Ave. The manager reported that a non-resident was dumping trash in their dumpsters.
On 9-1-2022 an anonymous complaint was made in reference to possible physical and sexual abuse of a minor. The Detective Bureau and Children’s Services are investigating the complaint.
On 9-1-2022 a female reported receiving a message from someone trying to scam her. The subject threatened to post an inappropriate photo of her if she didn’t send money.
On 9-2-2022 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the stop officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Alfredo Sanchez Ruiz for operating the vehicle while intoxicated, and operating the vehicle without a driver’s license.
On 9-2-2022 officers were contacted in reference to theft of medication from a facility on E. 5th St. The incident remains under investigation.
On 9-2-2022 officers met with a male who reported a possible stalking incident. The male, who is currently going through a divorce, has seen multiple people follow him from location to location.
On 9-2-2022 officers were dispatched to a residence on W. 8th St, for a Theft incident. A male at that residence reported that he was the victim of a scam. The male thought he was communicating with Microsoft after he received a pop-up warning on his computer. The male provided his bank account information to the scammer and lost a large sum of money.
On 9-3-2022 a female came to the station with her elderly father to report an attempted scam. The male told officers that someone called claiming to be investigating Amazon fraud. The male was asked to transfer money from his bank account into another account set up by the scammer. The male was advised by employees at his bank that this was a scam.
On 9-3-2022 officers were made aware of items located in the 500 block of N. Canal St. Items included a cell phone, flashlight, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.
On 9-3-2022 officers were sent to the 700 block of W. Clime St, after receiving a complaint of a verbal altercation taking place between two males. Upon arrival officers met with complainant who stated that another male threatened him, but that male left the area when he called 911.
On 9-4-2022 a female called to report that her vehicle was damaged while it sat at her daughter’s residence on E. 8th St.
On 9-4-2022 officers were sent to the 500 block of S. Franklin St, in reference to a Domestic Dispute. Officers arrived and met with a male and female who were having a verbal altercation. The male left to calm the situation.
On 9-4-2022 a female called the police department to report that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her by text message.
On 9-5-2022 a female spoke with officers to report that her sister-in-law is spreading false information about her to other family members.
On 9-6-2022 a female came to the police department to file a report of unlawful entry of her basement by her landlord. The female was advised that this is a civil issue and to contact her attorney.
On 9-6-2022 an officer on patrol observed a female, whom he knew had an active warrant, walking on W. 4th St. The female saw the officer and fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the female, 27-year-old Kimberly Stant, was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail.
On 9-7-2022 officers took a report from a male in the 600 block of S. Main St, who reported that a small window was broken in his garage.
On 9-8-2022 a female contacted the police department to report that her sister had pawned a ring that belonged to her.
On 9-10-2022 officers investigated a private property accident that occurred at a business on Elida Ave. No damage occurred to the vehicles involved but an altercation ensued following the accident.
On 9-10-2022 a male called to report a suspicious male that was on his property. The property owner confronted the male and advised him to leave.
On 9-11-2022 a male reported that a female was operating his vehicle without consent. A short time later the female did return the vehicle.
On 9-12-2022 officers assisted the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a male wanted on a probation violation.
On 9-12-2022 officers met with two males at the police department in reference to a stolen handgun. One male stated that he was visiting the other male who was having a garage sale. The male had brought an antique handgun over to show his friend but at some point, sat it down and left it unattended. The male then noticed the handgun missing. The incident remains under investigation.
On 9-13-2022 officers assisted school officials with an unruly student. After speaking with the student, he was permitted to return to class.
On 9-13-2022 officers spoke with a female in the 900 block of Lima Ave. The female reported that a neighbor was harassing her. This has been an ongoing issue.
On 9-13-2022 a female reported that a suspicious male came to her residence twice asking for a female that does not live there.
On 9-14-2022 officers spoke with a female at her residence in reference to an issue she had with a contractor. The female stated that the job was no completed but had no contract detailing the work to be done. The female was advised that this is a civil issue.
On 9-16-2022 officers met with a student at the high school in reference to a snap chat post. The post showed images of violence but did not involve juveniles. A second post from a different juvenile mentioned becoming a school shooter. Officers found that this second student attends a school in Hardin County and contacted a law enforcement agency in that county. It was found at that time that there was no threat to any student in Delphos City schools.
On 9-17-2022 an officer on patrol observed a female, Kitti Alena Johnson, whom he knew to have an active warrant. The officer took Johnson into custody and turned her over to a Deputy from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
On 9-18-2022 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the traffic stop officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Devin Michael Wilson, for operating the vehicle while intoxicated.
On 9-18-2022 officers and Delphos EMS responded to a male who was unresponsive in the 500 block of Fort Jennings Rd. Upon arrival EMS personnel administered aid to the male who regained consciousness. The male is facing charges for Disorderly Conduct.
On 9-19-2022 officers responded to a Domestic Disturbance in the 1000 block of Lima Ave. Upon arrival officers met with two females at the residence. Both admitted to having an argument but stated that nothing physical had taken place.
On 9-19-2022 officers spoke with a male who reported that he could not locate his brother who was last seen in Delphos. After a short investigation it was determined that the males’ brother was in Lima and the two were reunited.
On 9-19-2022 an officer located a female, Ashley Marie Harmon, who had an active warrant out of Allen County. Harmon was taken into custody and turned over to a Deputy from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
On 9-20-2022 an officer met with a male in the 100 block of N. Main St. The male reported that his vehicle was damaged while sitting in front of his apartment complex.
On 9-21-2022 officers were sent to the 200 block of Suthoff St, in reference to a male acting erratically. Officers located the male and found that he had taken an over-the-counter medication which had an adverse reaction. The males’ parents allowed him to stay in the residence with them.
On 9-22-2022 officers were sent to the Annex parking lot for a disturbance. Officers arrived and found that four people had been in an altercation over a child custody dispute. It was determined at that time who was to have custody of the child and all parties left the area.
On 9-24-2022 officers were sent to an establishment on E. 2nd St, for an altercation. Upon arrival to the area officers located a vehicle leaving and were advised that the party in that vehicle was involved. Officers stopped that vehicle and made contact with the driver. While investigating the incident officers found that the driver, Autumn Bocook, was operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Bocook was issued a citation for OVI.
On 9-25-2022 officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Bredeick St, for a missing child complaint. Upon arrival officers were told that two small children had left the residence and their whereabouts were unknown. A short time later officers found the children and they were returned to their parents.
On 9-25-2022 officers were sent to the 300 block of W. 6th St, for an unruly juvenile report.
On 9-25-2022 officers responded to the 200 block of Cherry St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers found that a male and a female at the residence were involved in a verbal altercation. No physical violence occurred, and the female left the residence.
On 9-26-2022 officers were dispatched to Ambulatory Care for a male that reported being assaulted. Officers arrived to speak with the male, but he did not wish to cooperate. No injuries were found on the male.
On 9-27-2022 a male came to the police department to report harassing phone calls that he has received from a female complaining about his business.
On 9-27-2022 officers located a male, Thomas Morris, who had an active warrant out of Wayne County. Morris was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail to await extradition to Wayne County.
On 9-28-2022 a male came to the police department to report a Theft incident. The male told officers that a 16-foot extension ladder was taken from his property sometime between May and June.
On 9-28-2022 a male came to the police department to report being a victim of a scam. The male told officers that he received a pop-up warning on his computer that advised him he was hacked. The complainant called the 800 number, and the subject told him to send money by way of an Apple gift card. The male sent approximately $800.00 before realizing this was a scam.
On 9-29-2022 officers were sent to a residence on W. 6th St, after receiving a call of a male wanting to harm himself. Officers, with the help of the subject’s ex-girlfriend, were able to locate the male. He was then transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.
On 9-29-2022 a female called the police department requesting assistance in getting personal property back from an ex-boyfriend. Officers were able to help the female get her truck back but other items were missing.