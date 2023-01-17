Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating a crash on Elm Street

6:42 PM Update: ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a person seriously injured this afternoon.

Just before four o'clock Tuesday afternoon, first responders were called to a crash near the intersection of Elm Street and Seriff Road. According to the American Township Fire Department, they took two patients to Mercy-Health St. Rita's, one with serious injuries. The fire department also had to break out the jaws of life to free one of the people from their vehicle. A power pole was taken out by the crash, and Elm Street had to be shut down until AEP could replace it. The cause of the crash has not been released.

