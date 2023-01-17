6:42 PM Update: ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a person seriously injured this afternoon.
Just before four o'clock Tuesday afternoon, first responders were called to a crash near the intersection of Elm Street and Seriff Road. According to the American Township Fire Department, they took two patients to Mercy-Health St. Rita's, one with serious injuries. The fire department also had to break out the jaws of life to free one of the people from their vehicle. A power pole was taken out by the crash, and Elm Street had to be shut down until AEP could replace it. The cause of the crash has not been released.
Facebook update from the American Township Fire Department:ATFD was sent to the intersection of Elm St. and Seriff Rd. this afternoon for a two vehicle injury accident. One of the vehicles involved then struck a power pole, breaking it at the base. Two patients were transported from the accident to Mercy Health St. Rita’s, one with serious injuries and one with minor. One patient had to be extricated from the vehicle. This was the first use of our new battery powered heavy rescue tools, working as great as expected. Elm St. is/will be closed for several hours at that location as AEP replaces the power pole.
*Edit/Updates - Edited information on the crash after update from the American Township Fire Department.
