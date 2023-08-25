Several law enforcement agencies respond to fight following football game

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Law enforcement was called to Spartan Stadium after a large fight broke out Friday evening.
Lima Police say that following the game between Lima Senior and Findlay High School, a fight started between several people near the stadium. Police estimate about 50 to 100 people were actively involved in the fight. The Allen County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Shawnee Township Police Department were called in to assist at the scene with crowd and traffic control.
Police have two juveniles from Lima in custody and there were no injuries reported, aside from one officer suffering minor injuries at the scene.