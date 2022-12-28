Shawnee Township Police Department to increase impaired driving enforcement on New Year's Eve

Shawnee Township, OH (WLIO) - Shawnee Township will be using grant money to combat drunk driving this New Year's Eve.

Shawnee Township Police Department to increase impaired driving enforcement on New Year's Eve

The Shawnee Township Police Department will be using grant funds awarded in October to dedicate an officer to patrol their jurisdiction for impaired drivers this New Year's Eve. Police say the number of impaired drivers on the roadways makes this one of the most dangerous days of the year for motorists. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's website, there were over 100 combined OVI related crashed on the last New Year's Eve and New Year's Day holidays. 

Shawnee Township Police Department to increase impaired driving enforcement on New Year's Eve

Tags