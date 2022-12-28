Shawnee Trustees look to make improvements to the fire department in 2023

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - The Shawnee Township Board of Trustees held their final meeting of 2022. Besides handling some final odds and ends, the board voted to have Russell Holly continue to serve as chairman, as well as Ted Ciminillo as vice chair. As the township looks forward to 2023, they already have a couple of items that they want to focus on, such as working on additions or renovations when it comes to the Shawnee Fire Department.
“We are looking at a possibility of an outstation or repairing the station that we already have, those types of things,” says Holly. “When you look at some of the ARPA money, we are going to do some draining projects and those types of things and we are going to upgrade our dispatch too.”
The trustees also approved a tax abatement agreement with Pegasus Special Vehicles to build a multimillion-dollar electric school bus facility in Shawnee Township.
“This is going to be an industry that is going to come in over by Randall Bearings, and they build the smaller school buses,” adds Holly. “I think it used to be mid-bus, but they have been doing that for a long time.”
The tax abatement agreement has already been passed by the Shawnee School district and will now go to the Allen County Commissioners to be voted on.
