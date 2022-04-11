Shots fired call revealed to be cause of Saturday investigation at Piquad Road property

Law enforcement has provided an update to a story we first brought you over the past weekend.
On Saturday we reported on a large police presence at a home near the intersection of Piquad and Wapak roads. Monday, the Allen County Sheriff's Office confirmed that late Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to 5820 Piquad Road on reports of shots fired. The victims said there were people inside the home and a garage when around five shots were fired at the residence by a suspect or suspects.
No one was injured in the shooting, but several casings and bullets were recovered from the scene. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Geiger at 419-993-1413 or call Allen County Crime Stoppers at (419)229-7867.
4/11/22 Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office:On April 9, 2022, at 4:05pm deputies were called to 5820 Piquad Rd for a report of shots fired. According to the victim, there were people in the garage and in the main part of the residence during the incident. At this time it is believed approximately five shots were fired at the residence by an unknown person(s). No one was injured during the shooting. Several casings and bullets were recovered from the scene. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information please contact Det. Geiger at (419) 993-1413 or Lima Allen County Crime Stoppers at (419)229-7867.
