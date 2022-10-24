Sparty Friends Program pairs elementary students with middle school mentors

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The weather couldn't have been better for a student mentorship program meeting at the park for their first outing of the year.

Sparty Friends Program pairs elementary students with middle school mentors

Students from Freedom Elementary School were each paired up with a student mentor from West Middle School through the Sparty Friends Program. Each month, they will meet their mentor for holiday-themed activities for the rest of the school year. Today to celebrate fall, students made caramel apples and went on a scavenger hunt through the hiking trail at McLean Teddy Bear Park. Both the younger students and their mentors get a lot out of this program.

Sparty Friends Program pairs elementary students with middle school mentors

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.