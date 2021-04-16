Special additions to Roll of Valor 10th anniversary at Allen County Museum

The Allen County Museum and Historical Society wants to invite the public to view a new display that honors one of their already existing exhibits.
On this day ten years ago, the Roll of Valor exhibit was unveiled at the Allen County Museum. On Friday, it was rededicated to all that have received Medals of Honor in our country, especially the two from Lima. William E. Metzger Jr. and Leonard F. Mason both lost their lives fighting in World War II and received their medals posthumously. April 16th was declared "Mason-Metzger Roll of Valor Day" by Mayor David Berger in his proclamation. While this dedication is meant to remind the public of the decade old exhibit, there are a few new pieces added to commemorate it.
“When you have something like this it’s always a challenge. How do you do something different to remind people and let them know so they don’t forget?" asks Larry Huffman, a member of the Allen County Historical Society Board of Trustees. "Well, a citizen here in Lima who is a collector of challenge coins put together something that we think adds a lot to the museum, and it’s on loan to the museum.”
Bob Schaefer, collector and donator of the 35 challenge coins says, "They’re very interesting. They definitely got some history behind them. Come up to the museum and look at them and they’re very nice. You’ll be surprised.”
A portion of the challenge coins were designed by Medal of Honor Recipients, 68 of which are still living. The temporary addition will be at the Allen County Museum until the start of next year.