Spending time in the sun can be good for eczema or psoriasis, but doctors say don't overdo it

August is Psoriasis Awareness Month. If you have eczema or psoriasis, you've probably been told that spending time out in the sun can be good for your skin. And while that is true, dermatologists say it's also important to make sure you're not overdoing it.
If you do plan to spend some time in the sun to help with your skin condition, make sure you're only out there for five to ten minutes at a time – you don't want to get sunburned. They recommend wearing sunscreen on all areas of your body you don't want to be exposed directly to the sun. And speaking of sunscreen – you should be using one with an SPF over 30, which is broad spectrum and water resistant. You could also wear a hat and sun protective clothing. Doctors say even though the sun can be beneficial, it shouldn't replace other forms of treatment like light therapy and prescription medications.
"There are so many treatment options out there beyond just the sunlight or moisturizers you can buy over the counter," said Dr. Melissa Piliang, Cleveland Clinic. "The dermatologist can help you get your skin clear and on a treatment that is safe and effective and you can tolerate well."
Unfortunately, there is no known cure for skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis, but Dr. Piliang (pill-eee-ong) says light therapy and medication really can make a difference.
