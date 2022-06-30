Springfield Fireworks meeting high demand despite supply issues before 4th of July

This despite reports of shortages when it comes to fireworks. Springfield Fireworks says that they have been hit with the shortage as well, but say that they have enough to meet with local demand in the area.
"Yeah, you would always like to have stuff before the 4th, not after," said Greg Greer, Operations Manager at Springfield Fireworks. "We actually got one container last week and yesterday. We are running short on some items, but I think we have enough to get us through."
In addition, the message has been clear, if you plan on setting off fireworks -- it's best to get them as soon as you can versus waiting last minute.
"Going through what we went through in 2020 with COVID -- and what we knew -- we didn't know what to expect then," said Greer. "Last year, we knew we were going to be short, but we were trying to get the message out, and that is a message that we have tried to get out this year. Everybody tends to wait for the 3rd or the 4th, that's typically the way it has always been."
And while Springfield Fireworks may not have their full supply, they say that it's just fine as the community has always stepped up in helping them when they need it.
"We get customers year after year after year, some of them we know by name, we recognize them when they get in the door. We do appreciate the support from the communities around here and we have people that drive hours to get to us."
