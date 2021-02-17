St. Gerard celebrates beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday Mass

People gathered at the church for the Ash Wednesday Mass. That's where the ashes of last year's Palm Sunday leaves are worn by people as a sign of repentance going into the Lenten season before Easter.

While the ash distribution didn't look exactly the same as years past, the mass was still a little bit of a return to form for the church.

"Ashes are a little different this year; instead of being on the forehead, because of the pandemic, we're putting them on top of the head - but that’s ancient tradition, that’s how the people showed their repentance, by sitting in sackcloth and ashes," said Fr. Mike Sergi. "It is great to have everybody back, and I’m really looking forward to Holy Week."

The season of Lent will continue until Easter Sunday, which falls on April 4th.

 

