St. Marys Rotary Club hands out dictionaries to third grade students

The St. Marys Rotary Club passed out dictionaries to students on Wednesday.
The Club completed its 21st year of their dictionary project, a project that sees them pass dictionaries to third-grade students in order to promote learning.
Books were passed out to third-grade students of Holy Rosary School and St. Mary's West Intermediate School.
Members from the Rotary Club say that they hope the dictionaries will be a valued resource for these students in their academic careers.
Teachers from both schools are planning to use the dictionaries as part of their curriculum.