St. Marys Summerfest names midway in memory of beloved friend

The so-called festival that everyone comes home for is back in St. Marys.
The St. Marys Summer Fest rolled around this weekend, inviting the community out to some family fun. Sunday was the last day of the festival, with a week's worth of events planned.
This year, they named the Midway in memory of David Masonbrink. He has been a part of the summer fest committee since its inception and recently passed away. It was an extra emotional year for the committee, having to carry on with the festival even without their friend, but they say it’s always worth it seeing the community come together.
Ron Neargarder, the chairman of the St. Marys Summerfest “It’s almost hard to put into words because it was an emotional week because of our friend. I’m emotional, sometimes I cry and I look and I’m so proud of what my committee does. Just to see everybody interact because of last year when everything was shut down, and I love seeing all the community together to enjoy this.”
And the festival ran into the night with a performance from Big Ganja until 10.