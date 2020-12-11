St. Paul United Church of Christ partners with WOFB to feed 300 families

The St. Paul United Church of Christ helped feed nearly three hundred families Friday morning. Cars began lining up as early as 7 at the Auglaize County Engineer’s Garage for the West Ohio Food Bank distribution.
Jack Preston, a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ says since they paused their weekly meal giveaways due to COVID, they chose the food distribution instead to continue helping those in need.
"A lot of people that you don’t expect are having trouble feeding themselves," says Preston. "You’ll see some very nice cars drive through here, but some of those people have been furloughed from their jobs and they had great jobs. Some of them have been laid off and can’t work now. So, this is a good thing to do. It helps people.”
Preston says the church hopes to hold another food drive with the WOFB at the same location in the upcoming months.