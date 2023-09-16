St. Paul United Church of Christ throws 3rd free Fall Festival for Wapakoneta families

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - For the 3rd year, a Wapakoneta church filled several city blocks with free entertainment and invited families to come get to know them.
St. Paul United Church of Christ once again hosted their annual Fall Festival. From snow cones, hotdogs, and popcorn to face painting, lots of unique inflatables, and cornhole, the entire festival was free to the public. It takes a lot of time and planning to set up and continue to expand the event each year, but many members of the church step up to make it happen. St. Paul staff hopes that those who come out to the festival learn firsthand just what kind of church they are.
"This is just an event to provide some excitement, somewhere to get away, somewhere to enjoy our community, and just to say that hey, St. Paul is here, should you need anything. That no matter who you are or where you are on life's journey, that you're welcome here at St. Paul United Church of Christ," said one of the pastors of St. Paul, Anthony Brookhart.
"We hope that some of the little ones will say "What kind of a place was that again?" and they'll get curious about joining us, the joy, and the celebration of being a Christian," added interim pastor Mark Bishop.
The Fall Festival wrapped up for the night with a free gospel concert featuring Jeremy Liles.