State Issue 1 continues to be a hotly debated topic in Ohio politics

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - State Issue 1 continues to be a hot topic among Republicans and Democrats in the state of Ohio.
If passed, State Issue 1 would require a 60% majority vote of eligible voters voting on a proposed amendment in the state of Ohio. Currently, Ohio needs just 51% to pass a proposed amendment. Republicans have shown their support for the issue, and point to this change already being applied in other states. Democrats have stated that they are against the issue, saying that this would take away Ohioans' powers to keep politicians accountable.
"It allows people to hold politicians accountable when they are corrupt or when they are not aligned with the people on important issues ranging from everything from voting rights to workers' rights, to civil rights. So this important part of our constitution is sacred to us, and right now Republicans in the State House are trying to talk Ohioans into giving up their power, to hold them accountable for moments that we don't agree with them," stated Liz Walters, Ohio Democratic Party Chair.
Republicans state that the power will still be in the Ohioans' hands and that this does not take away the majority vote rule in the state of Ohio.
"People are saying that this somehow takes away majority rule. That is an outright lie. After Issue 1 passes, Ohioans will still have the ability to initiate a statute to create a law, simple majority vote does that, or to repeal a law through the referendum process, again, simple majority vote does that. So this doesn't get away from majority rule. It simply, just like the U.S Constitution does and just like many other states have done, is that yeah for day to day policy making, a simple majority vote makes sense," stated Frank LaRose (R-OH), U.S. Senate Candidate.
The special election will be on August 8th.