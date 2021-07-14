Stayce Riley's defense council seeking funds for a consulting psychologist

The defense counsel for a Lima woman facing endangering children charges is asking for funds to hire a psychologist.

Stayce Riley's defense council seeking funds for a consulting psychologist

Stayce Riley's defense is asking for a consulting psychologist to mitigate issues and says mental health factors might play a part in the defense.

The state opposed the motion and the judge will be looking into the matter more before making a ruling.

Riley is facing one count of endangering children and one count of involuntary manslaughter after her four-year old daughter Ma'laya Dewitt was found unresponsive by Lima police in April. Dewitt was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A trial date is set for December.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the weekend anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.