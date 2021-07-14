Stayce Riley's defense council seeking funds for a consulting psychologist

The defense counsel for a Lima woman facing endangering children charges is asking for funds to hire a psychologist.
Stayce Riley's defense is asking for a consulting psychologist to mitigate issues and says mental health factors might play a part in the defense.
The state opposed the motion and the judge will be looking into the matter more before making a ruling.
Riley is facing one count of endangering children and one count of involuntary manslaughter after her four-year old daughter Ma'laya Dewitt was found unresponsive by Lima police in April. Dewitt was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
A trial date is set for December.