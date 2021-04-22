Lima woman facing child endangerment charge appears for preliminary hearing

A Lima woman facing a child endangerment charge appeared in Lima Municipal Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
Stayce Riley was taken into custody after Lima Police found her daughter, Ma'Laya Dewitt, unresponsive on April 13th. Dewitt was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
Riley submitted a waiver for a hearing in Lima Municipal Court. Her case is now bound to the Allen County Grand Jury. The judge presiding over the preliminary hearing ordered that her bond of $200,000 cash surety remain.
Romiere Hale, Riley's boyfriend at the time of the incident, was also arrested. He is facing a murder charge.