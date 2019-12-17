Stores preparing for last-minute holiday shoppers

The last few days before Christmas can be a little hectic, especially if you're still looking for those last few gifts. If you haven't finished shopping, don't worry, you're not alone - according to the National Retail Federation, around 61% of people will wait until the last week before Christmas Day to finally finish up their shopping.
Here in Lima, there were quite a few people grabbing some of the items still left on their list: "We’re kind of moving, and we have a lot of things going on; I have six kids, so we have a lot to buy, a lot to get done," said Jessie Wilson.
Stores like Menards are preparing for those last minute shoppers, planning on a few people stopping in right before the 25th. "Our traffic on Christmas Eve is actually pretty impressive, just because you got that last little surge right before, even people spoiling themselves," said Justin Bellows, Menards General Manager.
Across town, Don Jenkins Jeweler is also gearing up their store for the last push of holiday shopping. So far they've had a lot of people stop in, and they're expecting more over the next few days - something that isn't unusual for this time of year.
"It’s been a good season so far, we have a big weekend coming up, we'll finish up this week - so far, so good," said Scott Koenig, owner of Don Jenkins Jeweler. "Christmastime is a huge season for us, it has been since the very beginning, every year it’s still big and big, it keeps getting bigger, I think."
So whether you've yet to start shopping or you're looking for the last stocking stuffer, just know that you're not the only one - and you still have some time before the big day.