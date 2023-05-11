Students at Spencerville High School take part in a Mental Health Activity Day

SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - As students approach the end of another school year, Spencerville High Schoolers had the chance to put away their notebooks and just have some fun. Our Nathan Kitchens reports.
"In high school, it's hard. You struggle with a lot of things. You're trying to figure out your life, and is just really hard mentally on you," stated Emma Core, a student at Spencerville High School.
Spencerville High School is bringing awareness to the mental health challenges any high schooler can face with a mental health activity day. Students had a chance to release that stress with fun activities from bounce houses to sidewalk chalk and even boxing. Wrapping up a busy school year, a break from the hustle and bustle is just what the students needed.
"After having our state test, I think we've all kind of needed a moment to relax and kick back. Boxing has been really fun. We've done some painting, a lot of artwork, which has really helped our mental well-being I think," explained Henry Lee, a student at Spencerville High School.
Overcomer Boxing Studio opened their doors and taught the students basic boxing combinations. The students had permission to have at it with a punching bag, and they appreciate the chance to release that tension inside.
"It's exciting to have a class like this that's usually so, oh, you don't want to be aggressive, we get a chance to let that aggression out and let our minds be a little bit more free than a school setting," added Lee.
"I feel like they come in, they are kind of wound up. By the time they leave, they are a little bit wound down, they're a little more stress-free. That's what I really love to see, that's kind of why I started this studio," said Faith Cisco, Overcomer Boxing.
The students also participated in a session where they discussed the challenges they are facing and had their peers offer advice. The student council says they want their entire student body to know it's ok to talk about those challenges, and there are many organizations in our community that can help.
"Bringing awareness to it really shows that you can, you know, people are there for you and people want to help you, so it's a really important thing to discuss," commented Core.