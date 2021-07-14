Students can learn from mentors about the arts at last two Youth for Change summits

The new local arts program Youth for Change has its final summits of the summer coming up this month.
The 3rd and 4th summits will be held this Saturday, July 17th and next Saturday, July 24th. This weekend's summit will feature mentors in vocal performance, spoken word, and culinary arts. Next weekend will host a stage performance mentor and a chance for students to showcase their creative talents.
The Director of Youth for Change and Founder of their parent organization Heartland Image Foundation, Nick Kellis, says these summits show young creators about leadership and professionalism in the arts. Kellis encourages anyone in grades 6 through 12 to join.
"We can always have more students come in. We are not just focusing on students from Lima City Schools and from Heir Force but from every school," says Kellis. "If you're creative or want to be creative, it's free. Come in, learn from real mentors. Come in and express yourself, showcase what you've got to show and take advantage of something we think is a unique experience."
Students can either show up day of or RSVP by emailing limayouthforchange@gmail.com. It is free and lunch is provided.
3rd Summit: Saturday, July 17th, 11 AM - 3 PM at IMPACT Center (2000 N. Cole Street, Lima, OH).
4th Summit: Saturday, July 24th, 11 AM - 3 PM at Heir Force Community School (50 W. Grand Avenue, Lima, OH).
Youth for Change is supported by The City of Lima CDBG Grant, The Ohio Arts Council, The Lima Community Foundation, and more.