Students continue to work on getting Jameson overpass renamed

South Science and Technology Magnet 8th-graders are not giving up on their dream of changing the name of the Jameson street overpass.
The students started filming a video called, "Fowler: Reclaiming a Hero" in an effort to start a media blitz to get the community behind changing the overpass name to William A. Fowler Memorial Overpass. Fowler is a Nobel Prize Winner from Lima and he grew up in a house right near the overpass.
The students are actually going through the civic process of changing the name with city council. At the same time, they are learning more about Fowler and documenting it with the help of Modo Media by making it into a mockumentary style video. The students say it's important Lima residents know who Fowler is and that he is honored by the city.
"It's very important cause you know he won the Nobel Prize, he discovered that was stardust, he made a lot of science discoveries, and we feel like that he should be bigger in the Lima community because he lived here," explained Lee Hogan, South Science and Technology Magnet 8th grader.
The students presented the overpass name change to council two weeks ago. No decision has been made yet. The goal of making the video and doing a media blitz is to convince council members the name change to William A. Fowler Memorial Overpass is for the good of the city.