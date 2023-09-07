Suspects in Saturday I-75 pursuit indicted in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two men wanted in Michigan for a homicide, robbery, and carjacking, have been indicted for shooting a law enforcement during their chase that ended in Hancock County on Saturday.
44-year-old Ronnie Oliver of Ann Arbor, Michigan and 29-year-old Stephen Jones Jr. of Monroe, Michigan have been charged with felonious assault by a Hancock County Grand Jury. Jones is also charged with failing to comply with police.
The two were originally wanted for a robbery and shooting in Monroe, Michigan on Saturday, where two people were shot and one died from their injuries. The two were then spotted by the Ohio and State Highway troopers on I-75. The suspects shot at them during the pursuit. The suspect hit a ditch on Township Road 240 and both were arrested. Oliver is in custody in the Hancock County Jail, and Jones was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Ohio BCI is investigating the incident.