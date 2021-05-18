SUV hits power pole in car crash, sending driver to hospital

At 4:30 PM on Tuesday, first responders were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and Wayne Street. A Ford Mustang was traveling north on Jameson when it turned left into the path of a Ford Escape heading south.

SUV hits power pole in car crash, sending driver to hospital

The Mustang struck the Escape, sending it into a traffic light pole. Police say the driver of the Escape was transported to Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center with minor injuries, and the juvenile occupant walked away. Traffic and crosswalk signals at the intersection were out for a couple hours.

Lima Fire & EMS, the Lima Police Department, and the City of Lima assisted on scene.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Hello! I'm Lauren Siegel, a resident of Fort Loramie, Ohio and a December 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.