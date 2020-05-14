SWAT dispatched to Lima home

Your News Now at 11: The SWAT team and the bomb squad were called out to a house on the north side of Lima earlier Thursday.
Around 6:30 p.m. the Allen County Sheriff's Department served a residential search warrant for a home located at 201 E. Lane Avenue, near N. Union, in Lima. During execution of the search warrant, other unexpected issues were said to have developed. The bomb squad and robot were called to the home.
Sometime after 9:30 p.m., tactical officers began making entry into the house to clear it. There's no word what, if anything, was discovered or removed from the home as of 11 p.m.
Scanner traffic indicated some local residents affected by the incident were being allowed to return home. We will have more information on the story as it comes in.
