Man charged with disrupting communications for Allen County first responders

We have more information about the incident that happened on E. Lane Street Thursday night.
59-year-old Donald McName II has been arrested on the charge of suspicion of disruption of emergency services. Earlier this week, fire and law enforcement were noticing problems with their communications, they determined it was interference from an unknown source at McName's property in the 200 block of East Lane St. He refused to cooperate with their investigation, and they got a search warrant for his property. There they found suspected explosive devices. The bomb squad came in and disposed of the devices, plus law enforcement may have found the source to the communication interference.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office says they cannot overemphasize the incredible threat that McName's actions posed to citizens and emergency personnel alike.
Media Release from Allen County Sheriff's Office 5/15/20: On May 12, 2020 around noon, we began recieving complaints from Allen County Law Enforcement and Fire Departments, regarding severely diminished radio communications capabilities. Technicians began working to restore services immediately, but after approximately two days of work they were unsuccessful. At 8:00 am on 5-14-2020 we began conferencing with Ohio Marcs (radio communications provider), Allen County EMA, and other local service providers. It was determined that there was severe interference from an unknown source which could have been purposeful or accidental.
After an approximately 7 hour investigation yesterday with law enforcement and technicians from Ohio Marcs and At&t, the interference was tracked to the residence of 201 E. Lane St. Lima, Ohio. We made contact with the resident Donald G. McName II at approximately 3:15pm, who refused to cooperate with further investigation. Private company technicians also attempted to reason with McName, but he continued to deny any knowledge of any device(s) on his property, or in his home that would cause this disruption.
After all information was gathered a search warrant was issued for the residence. During the time that the search warrant was being authored McName left his home in a vehicle and was stopped by patrol units. McName was taken into custody for Suspicion of Disruption of Emergency Services, a felony of the fourth degree.
The search warrant was executed at approximately 6:30 p.m. by the Allen County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. Upon entering the residence they immediately were confronted by devices that appeared to be explosives. The SWAT team immediately evacuated the residents and the Allen County regional bomb squad was called in. The bomb squad removed one device that was designed in a way consistent in appearance with a pipe bomb. The device was rendered safe and the rest of the residence was cleared by the bomb squad and SWAT team. During the search, at least one device was located that may have been the source of the interference, along with other items of evidentiary value. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. We cannot overemphasize the incredible threat that this individual’s actions posed to citizens and emergency personnel alike. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, FBI, Ohio Marc's, FCC, At&t, Allen County Prosecutors Office, Allen County EMA and the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau are all assisting in the investigation.