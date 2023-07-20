Sweet corn season is here

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Are you looking to get your hands on fresh sweet corn? Suter's Produce in Pandora says their sweet corn harvest is fully underway!
Suter's began harvesting their sweet corn last week, and you can find the summer staple daily at any of their seven red barn markets across northwest Ohio. While sweet corn is a big hit, you will also find tomatoes, melons, and honey. Southern peaches will arrive at their stands starting on Friday, although peach season will be cut short due to a late freeze that limited supply. We checked out their red barn market off cable road to see why people enjoy getting their hands on fresh produce in the summer.
"Well, we've got some corn, which we get yearly because we think it's very fresh and much better than you can find anywhere else in the grocery stores. We've got a couple tomatoes which we like to add to sandwiches or just to eat with the corn and a melon," said Lanie Clutter, a customer at Suter's Red Barn.
"We look forward to it. It's usually here by the 4th of July. It was a little bit later this year and we hate to see it go," commented Trish Meier, a customer at Suter's Red Barn.
The red barn locations will be open through late August from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. You can find a full list of locations at suterproduce.com.