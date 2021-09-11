Temple Christian students attend memorial ceremony to learn more about 9/11

5th and 6th grade students from Temple Christian attended a memorial service that honored those who lost their lives on 9/11.
The 9/11 Memorial Ceremony was held at First Missionary Church in Lima on Saturday(9/11/2021). A group of students from the event attended, learning more about first responders that gave their lives to protect their fellow Americans.
Each student also created a thank you card that was placed on coffins that contained the names and pictures of the fallen first responders. During the ceremony, they were able to walk up to the coffin, where they left their cards, as well as place a single flower.
Superintendent Bruce Bowman says that the students have been learning about 9/11 in school, and wanted to use this opportunity to continue their education in American history.