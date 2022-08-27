The 172nd Allen County Fair comes to a close

172nd Allen County Fair comes to a close Saturday with a long-standing tradition, and another that making it’s comeback at the fair. The Allen County Fair car show made it return to the fairground after a 30-year absence. All make and models of classic or collector cars were available for people to admire. Speaking of works of art, down at the plaza stage, the bids were flying as the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers sculptures were going for some big bucks. Some of the pieces up for auction include a patriotic flag, all sorts of wildlife, and Brutus Buckeye.

The 172nd Allen County Fair comes to a close

“Each of the carvings that they make throughout the week, and they make about four a day, and we auction them off as you see behind me. All of the proceeds of the auction goes back to the Allen County Agricultural Society and that money is given out in scholarships to help promote the youth after high school,” says Troy Elwer, Allen County Fairgrounds Promotions and Operations Manager.

The 172nd Allen County Fair comes to a close

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.