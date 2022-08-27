The 172nd Allen County Fair comes to a close

172nd Allen County Fair comes to a close Saturday with a long-standing tradition, and another that making it’s comeback at the fair. The Allen County Fair car show made it return to the fairground after a 30-year absence. All make and models of classic or collector cars were available for people to admire. Speaking of works of art, down at the plaza stage, the bids were flying as the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers sculptures were going for some big bucks. Some of the pieces up for auction include a patriotic flag, all sorts of wildlife, and Brutus Buckeye.
“Each of the carvings that they make throughout the week, and they make about four a day, and we auction them off as you see behind me. All of the proceeds of the auction goes back to the Allen County Agricultural Society and that money is given out in scholarships to help promote the youth after high school,” says Troy Elwer, Allen County Fairgrounds Promotions and Operations Manager.
The 9 day fair is one of the largest in the state of Ohio and being his first year as promotion and operations manager Troy Elwer says the experience has been incredible.
“When we kicked off the fair last Friday, I don’t think it all hit me right then and there,” adds Elwer. “But as we go through our events each day and each day progresses I almost loss track of which day it is because of how much is going on. But I am really enjoying it, the support here is incredible. Everybody that volunteers and works out here at the fairgrounds, they have a passion for this fairgrounds and they would do whatever it takes to make sure this fair is successful.”
The wood carving auction raised a little over $30,000 for future scholarships from the Allen County Ag Society.
