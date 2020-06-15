The Economic & Community Development Committee meets to discuss a new commission

The Economic and Community Development Committee met this evening to discuss establishing a commission that deals with discrimination.
The 18 person Human Services Commission would be made up of 65 percent of Lima residents but also be comprised of others from the county. Of those 18 seats, one would be from Lima Central Catholic, and one would be from Lima Senior High. The other 16 seats would be from social services, safety services, business owners, residents, and faith groups. The objective of the commission is to alleviate discrimination of all kinds in the city.
Carla Thompson, Lima City Councilwoman of the 3rd ward said, “The commission is to one, hear the complaints from the community members and hopefully provide some remediation to them, but then two, to create some initiatives and amplify any of those voices that are working for diversity, fairness, and non-discriminatory practices.”
The recommendations will be given to the council next Monday, the 22nd.