The Haunted Town Hall is back for one weekend only

If you can't make the trip back to good ole' Camp Crystal Lake on this Friday the 13th, a local attraction has the scare you're looking for!
The Haunted Town Hall in Lafayette is back! It will be open this weekend only to celebrate Friday the 13th and St. Patrick's Day. This is the first year they have done a St. Patty's theme.
One character of the attraction says they have been preparing for this weekend since the end of haunt season last year. This is his fifth year participating in the event.
“I just like scaring people, it’s fun you know. It’s all part of, you know, getting out there and doing, you know, fun stuff, and really showing people, you know, my personality," says Nicholas Baughman, who portrays Bubbles the Clown.
Tickets can be purchased both at the event (103 S High St, Lafayette, OH 45854) and online at their website http://hauntedtownhall.com/.