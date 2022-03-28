The Lima Rotary's downtown amphitheater project will break ground on April 18th

The Lima Rotary Club has set a groundbreaking ceremony for April 18th at 1:15 pm at the future site of the amphitheater at the corner of Spring and Union streets. The public is welcome to attend. Mayor Sharetta Smith, State Senate President Matt Huffman, and Ohio Speaker Bob Cupp among others will be speaking at the event.
The amphitheater project started in 2017, with a goal of raising nearly $3 million to build a venue for outdoor concerts, festivals, and family picnics. Project coordinators say they still have about $200,000 to raise for odds and ends items, but they are glad the day has come that the dirt can be turned.
“Well it’s been a long time coming and its taken a lot of behind-the-scenes work,” says Traci Sanchez, Project Chairwoman. “It was purchasing ground and a city block, it was removing tanks from the ground, it was the demolition of buildings, a lot of fundraising going on, it was a lot of partnerships with like I said, the city and the state were instrumental, without their help I don’t think this would have ever happened.”
The Rotary members also heard from 2022 winners of their Four-Way test essay competition. They are Ava Lyons, Tamiah Prior, and Ian Snobeck. All of them are from Liberty Arts Magnet and each of them received a cash prize for their winning essay.
