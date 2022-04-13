The public is invited to the groundbreaking of the new Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater

Ground will be broken for a multi-million dollar project in downtown Lima on Monday and the public is invited to attend.
Work on the long-awaited "Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater" is set to begin with phase one of the project which will include the amphitheater and restrooms. The 2.8-million dollar project is funded in part by private donations and state funding dollars. The public-private partnership is a first for the city and will provide a vibrant and versatile public park in the heart of the city.
Lima Public Works Director Kirk Niemeyer explains, “Well this is going to be a huge magnet for everything that’s happening in the downtown. It’s going to be a venue that can be used for multiple things. It’s going to be a continuation of everything that’s great that’s happening in downtown Lima right now with development.”
Niemeyer says they have applied for additional funding for phase two which will be the hardscape and beautification of the park. The project should be completed early spring of next year. The groundbreaking will be Monday at 1:15 pm on the site on Spring Street between South Main and Union Streets. Once again, the public is encouraged to attend.
