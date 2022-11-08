The sunny weather brings voters to the polls

The polls have been open since 6:30 and the sunny weather is bringing locals out to cast their ballot.

Zion Lutheran Church says they saw well over 100 voters within the first two hours. The Allen County Board of Elections says voting is going smoothly so far with the usual minor glitches. Voters are reminded to have some form of ID and know what they are voting for. Along with the highly contested gubernatorial race and two statewide issues, there are a couple issues on the local level as well.

