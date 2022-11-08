The sunny weather brings voters to the polls

The polls have been open since 6:30 and the sunny weather is bringing locals out to cast their ballot.
Zion Lutheran Church says they saw well over 100 voters within the first two hours. The Allen County Board of Elections says voting is going smoothly so far with the usual minor glitches. Voters are reminded to have some form of ID and know what they are voting for. Along with the highly contested gubernatorial race and two statewide issues, there are a couple issues on the local level as well.
"Apollo Vocational School Ditrict has a issue on the ballot. The aggregation is on countywide for gas. Many people are confused by that so look up the word aggregation so you know what that means," says Allen County Board of Elections Director Kathy Meyer.
Voters who requested but never received their absentee ballot will be given a provisional ballot at their polling location. The polls are open until 7:30PM. If you are unsure where your precinct is, call your county board of elections or go to VoteOhio.gov
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!