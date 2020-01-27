The True Black History Museum making a stop in Lima

It’s a collection of rare artifacts dating back to the 1700s that tells the journey of African-Americans and their contributions to mankind.
Black History Month begins February 1st and a unique exhibit to kick it off has made its way to Lima/Allen County. The True Black History Museum is a traveling collection of more than 1,000 rare and authentic artifacts, including items from Rosa Parks, Doctor Martin Luther King Junior, and Booker T. Washington, among others. Rhodes State College and the Walter C. Potts Technology Center are sponsoring the traveling museum and the exhibit free and open to the public.
Heather Jordan Board Chair from the Walter C. Potts Technology Center says, “We want everybody to come out. We want everyone to be there. This is an amazing experience just to have it here in Lima, Ohio. It’s very exciting. So hopefully everyone can make it out.”
Rhodes is hosting students from the region from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a presentation from a museum representative at noon. The Potts Technology Center is hosting an open house from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit is in the Keese Hall Multipurpose Center on January 28, 2020, located at 4220 Campus Drive, Lima, OH. Again, the public is encouraged to attend.