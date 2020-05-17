The unique graduation celebration for the Ottoville seniors

The seniors at Ottoville got quite the unique graduation ceremony today that the whole village was able to be a part of.
Ottoville High School couldn’t let their graduating seniors leave without a proper goodbye, so Sunday they held a small ceremony followed by a motorcade of students parading through town.
Graduates sat out in the parking lot as their names were called one by one to walk through the school one last time. By the time the ceremony was over, people were eagerly waiting in front of their houses to get a glimpse of the grads as they were escorted through town by the Ottoville fire department.
Although it wasn’t the graduation that the seniors envisioned when they started the school year, they are appreciative of the experience all the same.
Joseph Miller says, “I felt more involved, you know, with everybody’s out cheering, it was a cool experience.”
“It was amazing, I loved seeing all the familiar faces we haven’t been able to see in a while so it was really nice to see those people again,” says Kylee Hoersten.
And Elijah Knodell continued, “I think I can speak for everyone that this isn’t quite what we had in mind but we were still able to be supported by the community and our school tried really hard to make it special for us and it was definitely still very special.”
Although the pandemic threw a wrench into graduation ceremonies this year, the Ottoville community helped make this milestone special for both the seniors and their families.