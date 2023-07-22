BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Main Street in Bluffton becomes home to the village's second Discovery Day of the summer.
The Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce collaborated with 12 local businesses to host the event. Discovery Day featured sales and raffle ticket promotions and was open to all who wished to explore the village's shopping, food, services, and pop-up activities. The day's festivities included a farmer's market and a "Cars and Coffee" session, drawing many visitors from within and outside Bluffton to discover the area's local shops.
"It's a very busy day, we're not used to having this many customers, and we're very grateful for all the people that have come in. We've had to replace some of the shelves because people are buying things. They're signing up for the tickets that come with Discovery Days, and it's been a good day." remarked Joyce Daniels, the Volunteer Assistant Manager at Book ReViews in Bluffton.
The remaining Discovery Days will be on August 26th, September 23rd, and October 28th on Main Street in Bluffton.