Timken holds Back the Blue Rally in Ottawa Saturday afternoon

A Republican U.S. Senate candidate shows her support for law enforcement as she is asking for support from voters in Putnam County. Jane Timken making a stop in Ottawa Saturday afternoon with former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik for a Back the Blue rally. She says her mission is to take the country back because supporters keep telling her they want to see a change in what is currently going on in Washington D.C. If elected, Timken says that she wants to fight for an America First agenda and to defend law enforcement.
“These men and women in blue put their lives on the line for our safety and security,” says Jane Timken, Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate. “We have seen the attacks on the Democrats to defund the police, we have seen prosecutors that are lenient on crime. We have seen time and time again that they are just not willing to stand up for law and order, especially what we see at the southern border.”
Timken says that the U.S. is on track to have a record number of drug and illegal immigrants come across the southern border and which is contributing to the rise of overdose deaths in the nation and here in Ohio.
“President Trump was absolutely right to build a wall,” adds Timken. “We need to reinstate the remain in Mexico policies. We at this point do not know who is coming into our country and the drug cartels are taking advantage of it. They are using this influx at the border, as a bypass to bring all of these drugs across the southern border and they are coming right up here to Ohio.”
Timken is one of seven Republicans running for the U.S. Senate in the May 3rd primary.
